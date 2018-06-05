TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes of I-65 N at Brooks exit closed due to overturned dump truck

The crash was reported around 2:57 p.m. on I-65 at the 121 mile marker, near the Brooks exit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A dump truck overturned caused major problems on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bullitt County Dispatch, a dump truck overturned in the northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 121, which is at the Brooks exit.

Several of the northbound lanes had to be shut down for clean up. As of 4:10 Tuesday afternoon, the fast lane and the emergency lane were still closed. Southbound lanes were also slow moving.

KYTC advised motorists who are heading toward Louisville from central and southern parts of the state should consider alternate routes, such as US 31W, US 31E and KY 61 into Louisville for the next several hours.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Accident involving FedEx truck shuts down traffic lights in busy Jeffersontown intersection

+ First RiverLink rate hike to go into effect July 1

+ KYTC: Semi, 6 vehicles involved in crash on I-65 in Bullitt County

Zoneton Fire Department and the Bullitt County Sheriff's office are on scene. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.