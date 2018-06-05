UofL Softball coach of 19 years retires

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 19 years of leading the UofL Softball program, Sandy Pearsall announced Tuesday she's retiring, effective immediately.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to retire from the University of Louisville,” said Pearsall. “It has been a great ride, but after almost 35 years in the profession, it is time to walk away and focus on my family and my health."

Pearsall's Cardinal teams racked up 718 wins, six conference championships, 13 NCAA regional appearances and four regional finals, according to a release from the school.

“We sincerely appreciate all of Sandy’s efforts in building our softball program from the ground up,” said UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “The 718 wins, NCAA regional appearances and conference titles are significant, but her legacy is united with the abundance of student-athletes’ lives she touched and the investment she made in advancing softball in our community and university.

Tyra said the search for Pearsall's replacement will begin immediately.

