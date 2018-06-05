WARN notice sent to several employees of Innovairre - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Office for Employment and Training, a partner in the Kentucky Career Center, has received a layoff/WARN notice for Innovairre.

Innovairre is located at 12101 Westport Road, in Louisville. 

The layoff will impact a workforce of 54 individuals. 

To access the WARN notice, layoff information and future notifications, click here.

