State Board of Elections certifies Kentucky primary results, issues certificates of nomination

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The State Board of Elections certified vote totals on Tuesday from the May 22 Primary Election and issued certificates of nomination to candidates who received the highest number of votes in the election.

More than 792,000 Kentuckians, approximately 23.5 percent of registered voters, cast ballots in the primary election in May. Several county boards of elections recanvassed the results of two judicial races and a state House race last week, but the outcomes of those races were unchanged.

The Board of Elections did not certify the results for the 30th Judicial District, 9th Division, in accordance with a court order. Danny Alvarez, the top-vote getter in the race, died a day after the May 22 Primary, and Karen Faulkner, the candidate who received the third highest number of votes, is suing to be on the General Election ballot. Kentucky law provides that the two candidates receiving the most votes in a judicial primary move to the General Election.

“I am so grateful for all of the Kentuckians who give of their time and talent to help us run elections across Kentucky, especially our county boards of elections and our precinct officials,” said Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes in a press release. “It takes about 15,000 people, and I am thankful for them. I look forward to continuing to work together to prepare for the General Election on Nov. 6.”

The General Election ballot in November will include the offices of U.S. Representative, state Representative and state Senate in even-numbered districts, as well as local and county offices. Voters in the 3rd Kentucky Supreme Court district will choose between two candidates for a seat on the state's high court.

Independent, political organization and political group candidates were required to file a statement of candidacy with the appropriate filing officer no later than April 1 and must file their petitions no later than August 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

Official results from the election are available here.

