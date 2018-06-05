Gymnastics exec says she was told to keep quiet about Nassar - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gymnastics exec says she was told to keep quiet about Nassar

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The former senior vice president of USA Gymnastics says she was instructed to keep quiet after she informed her boss about allegations of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Rhonda Faehn made the allegation in written testimony to a Senate subcommittee, which held a hearing Tuesday to examine what went wrong at the sport's governing body that allowed Nassar to abuse hundreds of athletes over two decades. Nassar is now serving decades in prison.

Faehn said she first reported an athlete's allegation against Nassar on June 17, 2015, to her boss, former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny.

Nassar was not arrested until more than a year later.

Penny was subpoenaed to testify at Tuesday's hearing, as was former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon. Nassar was employed by Michigan State during his time as the USA Gymnastics doctor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer faces voters

    California judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer faces voters

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:14:10 GMT
    Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.More >>
    Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.More >>

  • Investigators find child labor violations by commune

    Investigators find child labor violations by commune

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:09:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:14:04 GMT
    New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.More >>
    New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at an upstate soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.More >>

  • Death row inquiry on hold after Greitens' resignation

    Death row inquiry on hold after Greitens' resignation

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-06-05 18:59:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:14:02 GMT
    (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This February 2014 file photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Marcellus Williams. A five-member inquiry panel appointed by former Missouri Gov. Eric Gre...
    The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.More >>
    The fate of a Missouri death row inmate is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly