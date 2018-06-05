Food truck ordinance changes could be finalized Tuesday

The new food truck ordinance gets rid of the 100 foot rule-allowing food trucks to park closer to restaurants (WFIE).

New information on a food truck ordinance change we've been following in Owensboro.

By the end of Tuesday, it could all be finalized.

There has been a lot of back and forth in Owensboro as the commission has been advised to change the current food truck ordinance after other cities have gotten into legal trouble.

The mayor took the ordinance off the agenda back in April when he wanted to discuss it more with food truck owners and downtown restaurant owners. The new food truck ordinance gets rid of the 100 foot rule-allowing food trucks to park closer to restaurants.

It will also allow food trucks to set up next to parks.

Many restaurant owners were not happy with this change, but many food truck vendors say they will respect the restaurants and stay further away.

Tuesday is the second reading of the ordinance, which means if the majority of the commissioners vote for it, these changes will be in place. We will update this story with the latest information following Tuesday's meeting.

