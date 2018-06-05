Food truck ordinance passes for Owensboro

The new food truck ordinance gets rid of the 100 foot rule-allowing food trucks to park closer to restaurants (WFIE).

New information on a food truck ordinance change we've been following in Owensboro.

The food truck ordinance has officially passed. This means food trucks can start parking within 100 feet of a brick and mortar restaurant as well as next to parks.

There has been a lot of back and forth in Owensboro as the commission has been advised to change the current food truck ordinance after other cities have gotten into legal trouble.

The mayor took the ordinance off the agenda back in April when he wanted to discuss it more with food truck owners and downtown restaurant owners. The new food truck ordinance gets rid of the 100 foot rule-allowing food trucks to park closer to restaurants.

Some restaurant owners were not happy with this change, but many food truck vendors say they will respect the restaurants and stay further away.

Fetta Specialty Pizza owner Mike Blake says he feels good about the decision and the conversation they had.

"It's a mutual respect thing," Blake stated. "They respect us. We respect them, so I just don't think it's a big deal. I think we're gonna move forward, and it's all going to be good."

Owensboro has a relatively small food truck population. But as it grows, this ordinance won't hold them back on where to park.

