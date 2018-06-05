Biking for wellness kicks off 3 day tour

The Trilogy 200 tour kicked off in New Albany on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Nycea Patterson)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - It's wellness week for Trilogy Health Services and on Tuesday morning, 35 to 40 cyclists kicked off the wellness tour with a 200 mile bike ride.

The Trilogy 200 Tour is sponsored by the Louisville based owner and operator of the Senior Living Communities.

The journey kicked off in New Albany and over a three day period, the cyclists will stop at 12 of Trilogy's locations.

Trilogy's CEO, Randy Bufford, says health is something that makes us all feel better.

"It will make you a better person, you will be happier, your family life...We've had testimonies from people who have bettered their families and you know, for our residents, if we're more well, we can serve better," said Bufford. "So somewhere in that, either for your self, for your family, for your community, for our residents that we love very much, find your purpose in wellness."



The 2018 ride was the sixth year the company has held the tour.

