Hand in Hand Ministries celebrates 1 year in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Hand in Hand Ministries celebrated its one-year anniversary of moving its international headquarters to west Louisville.

Hand in Hand focuses on building community through housing, education, and health care in Belize, Nicaragua, Appalachia and now Louisville. The west Louisville Urban Immersion program began in 2017 and focuses on home repair and rehabilitation. Volunteers across the country take advantage of the retreat space on the second floor of the office, which sleeps 20, has a full kitchen and multiple restrooms.

The Urban Immersion program offers half-day, full-day, overnight and week-long experiences. Since the start of the program, Hand in Hand Ministries had 604 volunteers totaling 36 groups who have devoted just over 4,000 hours in the community. The ministry gas had groups as small as 4 and as large as 40 including Boston University, Middletown Christian Church, MOVE Realty Group and more.

