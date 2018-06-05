Quail Chase reopens as a Louisville Metro Parks course

The 27 hole course is located in McNeely Lake Park on Cooper Chapel Road. (Photo source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four months after purchasing it, Louisville Metro Parks has reopened Quail Chase Golf Course.

The 27 hole course, located in McNeely Lake Park on Cooper Chapel Road near the Jefferson/Bullitt county line, was acquired by Metro Parks on Feb. 1 for $850,000.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Quail Chase is the 10th course operated by Louisville Metro Parks. In addition to serving the surrounding community, programs like First Tee Louisville will be brought to the area. It is a program designed to introduce the game of golf and its values to young people.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.