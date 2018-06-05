Ali Center partners with Microsoft and Louisville Metro to discuss digital divide issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, officials from Louisville, Microsoft, and the Muhammad Ali Center held a discussion, focusing on closing the digital divide.

The partnership focuses on research from the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program, which identifies areas that still don't have access to a high speed internet connection. But, the institute also says the real gap is in lower adoption rates in many neighborhoods with service. In the Greater Louisville region, Brookings’ research suggests that over 200,000 people live in neighborhoods with low broadband subscription rates.

Tuesday's discussion focused on helping Louisville continue to grow with more broadband networks.

"The first step is really to identify the problem...I think that's already been done," said Raamel Mitchell, with Microsoft. "The next step is really to put the work in place to either make sure either from a policy standpoint, and other community partners that can drive this discussion forward and actually action forward is going to be really critical."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 61 World War II veterans fly to Washington D.C. on honor flight

+ First RiverLink rate hike to go into effect July 1

+ Jeffersonville businesses feeling growing pains during construction

A recent study from the Brookings suggests that to promote economic growth, the US must grow advanced industries, make economic opportunity more equitable and accessible, and make government services more efficient.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.