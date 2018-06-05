Henderson man jailed on burglary charges - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man jailed on burglary charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail on burglary charges.

Wendell Sinclair, 21, is accused of breaking into a home Monday afternoon on North Elm.

He's facing a charge of burglary and theft.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly