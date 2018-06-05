5 officers awarded after saving man's life

Five officers in Madison, Indiana save a man from jumping off a bridge. (Source: Jeffersonville Sheriff's Office)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Several officers are being given medals of valor for helping save a man's life.

Officers from the Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff's department and Madison Police responded when a man high on methamphetamine was threatening to jump from the Madison Milton Bridge May 4.

A Video taken by the Madison police shows officers grab him and pull him back to safety.

Keith Hartman, Madison Police Chief Jeremy Perkins, Ben Flint, Linton Spry and Ben McKay were awarded the medals during a ceremony Friday.



MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Jeffersonville businesses feeling growing pains during construction

+ Hand in Hand Ministries celebrates 1 year in West Louisville

+ Quail Chase reopens as a Louisville Metro Parks course

Jefferson County Sheriff John Wallace says it's an example of the tireless job these officers are doing to protect the community.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.