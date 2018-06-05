Homeless man accused of stealing truck battery, facing meth and other charges

Thomas M. Cestare Jr., 61, was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft (Source: McCracken Co. Jail)

A video showed a homeless man stealing a battery from a truck at Beltline Electric Co. according to police.

Thomas M. Cestare Jr., 61, was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft. He's also has a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear in court and on charges of second-degree burglary, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An employee of Beltline Electric on Wayne Sullivan Drive in Paducah, Ky. told police that video showed a man stealing the battery on May 10, 2018.

After an investigation, Cestare Jr. was identified.

Officers caught Cestare Monday, June 4 on Goodman St. near S. 29th Street.

A woman reported "Tommy" had entered her home and broken into her medicine cabinet taking most of her medicine and her cell phone, according to police.

During a search, an officer found methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, straws with a white substance on them and a number of pills on Cestare.

He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

