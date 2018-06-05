Field set for Belmont 150

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The post position draw took place Tuesday afternoon for the 150th Belmont Stakes.

The field is set as follows:

1 - Justify (4-5)

2 - Free Drop Billy (30-1)

3 - Bravazo (8-1)

4 - Hofburg (9-2)

5 - Restoring Hope (30-1)

6 - Gronkowski (12-1)

7 - Tenfold (12-1)

8 - Vino Rosso (8-1)

9 - Noble Indy (30-1)

10 - Blended Citizen (15-1)

The race will take place Saturday, slated for a 6:37 p.m. start.

