Field set for Belmont 150

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The post position draw took place Tuesday afternoon for the 150th Belmont Stakes.
The field is set as follows:
1 - Justify (4-5)
2 - Free Drop Billy (30-1)
3 - Bravazo (8-1)
4 - Hofburg (9-2)
5 - Restoring Hope (30-1)
6 - Gronkowski (12-1)
7 - Tenfold (12-1)
8 - Vino Rosso (8-1)
9 - Noble Indy (30-1)
10 - Blended Citizen (15-1)
The race will take place Saturday, slated for a 6:37 p.m. start.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.