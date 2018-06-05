Meadow View Cemetery running out of plots, Jefferson County Coroner asking for more land

The coroner's office is asking the city for more land for Meadow View Cemetery. (Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for additional land for the "indigent cemetery" Meadow View, which is located at 11620 of Deering Road.

In 2017, the program performed 90 burials and 125 cremations. In the first six months of 2018, the program has performed 57 burials and 26 cremations.

Dr. Barbara Weekley-Jones says there are only 186 burial plots left until the estimated capacity of the cemetery is reached. The 186 plots will only last the next year and a half.

There is three acres of land adjacent to the cemetery, which is owned by the city of Louisville. Weekley-Jones is asking for the city to fence it off and make it part of the cemetery.

"I think there is at least 3 acres to the side of the cemetery that is just sitting there," said Weekley-Jones. "You know I'll have to come back next year and get a budget for that, because by that time we are going to need it."

In addition to the cemetery, several other issues were brought up at Monday night's Metro Council budget hearing.

One of the issues at hand, there is no more room in the morgue. A stackable morgue has been ordered and delivered, but because no one has been trained to use it, the Medical Examiner will not allow the stackable morgue to be installed. The office has asked the state of Kentucky for additional space in the morgue. A contact with the state to install the stackable morgue is pending.

Another issues include: the offices needing new computers, new systems to house data, as the current system cannot handle the caseload, and they need one more deputy coroner in the office.

