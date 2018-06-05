Waste Management unveils new $30 million project to turn waste into energy

Waste Management's new facility receives !,000,000 tons of waste per year. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A $30 million project will convert waste in WAVE Country into usable energy.

Waste Management unveiled its new state-of-the-art facility off Outer Loop on Tuesday morning.

The new technology will turn Louisville's waste into usable, renewable natural gas.

The facility is the first of its size for Waste Management, meaning Louisville will serve as a template for the new technology nationwide.



"The natural gas facility...recovers gas, produce organic matter in landfills, removes impurities, and produces high grade methane," said Waste Management's area vice president Tim Wells. "Which is then pumped into a Texas grade pipeline that run adjacent to I-65."

The Outer Loop Recycling and Disposal Facility receives 1,000,000 tons of waste per year.

The waste conversion at this new facility will be able to fuel 800 Waste Management collection vehicles across the United States.

