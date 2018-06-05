Help available for Floyd County residents impacted by flooding until 5 p.m. Wednesday

Those impacted by flooding in New Albany still have a chance to get help, but not for long. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Those who live in Floyd County and are still impacted by floods from earlier this year can still apply for help.

FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in New Albany, but will close permanently on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The center offers in-person support to individuals and business owners who were impacted by flooding in February and March.

"In addition to small businesses the SBA offers assistance to home owners, renters and most private non profits ... as well as businesses of all sizes," said Q Mackey with the US Small Business Administration. "So this is part of the recovery, Federal Recovery process by registering first with FEMA... most home owners and ranchers were referred over to SBA and at that point to complete and submit the application in order to keep the process going and it will be a continuation of federal assistance available to them."

New Albany's Disaster Recovery Center is located in the Pine View Government Center, off Corydon Pike.

It will open on Wednesday morning at 9 and will close permanently at 5 p.m.

