Owner of Paducah, Ky military, gun store accused of pawning man's gun

The owner of a gun and military store is accused of pawning a customer's gun, according to police.

William P. Hennenfent, 58, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested for theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

According to police, he was arrested at his Second Amendment Gun and Military Store on Bridge Street in Paducah, Ky.

A man told police he took a Beretta 9 mm gun to Hennenfent on March 17, 2018 to sell or trade and the store owner kept the gun to test fire. He pawned the gun on March 27 at a pawn shop for $600.

Hennenfent admitted pawning the gun fo money to pay bills, according to police.

He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

