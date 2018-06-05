Child found with marijuana in system; 2 indicted for child abuse

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a child was taken to the hospital for several injuries.

On Monday, May 14, KSP responded to a child abuse complaint at the Frankfort Regional Hospital. When detectives arrived, they met with hospital staff and Anderson County Social Services, who told police that a three-year old was brought in for several injuries, which included bruises and bite marks. The three-year old also tested positive for amphetamines and marijuana.



The mother of the three year old, Dawn Baker, age 36 of Lawrenceburg, Ky. and Dawns boyfriend, James B. Stratton, age 35 of Frankfort, Ky. were each indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury for Criminal Abuse 1st Degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.



The three year old was released to the care of a family member and the family member is working with Anderson County Social Services to insure the care of the child.

A criminal investigation is still ongoing by KSP and by the Anderson County Social Services.

