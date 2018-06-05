Police to hold press conference regarding bones found under Carroll County trailer

Police to hold press conference regarding bones found under Carr - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
The bones were found under an abandoned trailer by a dog. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The bones were found under an abandoned trailer by a dog. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WORTHVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A month after human remains were found under a trailer in Worthville, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference. 

In May, the Carroll County Coroner confirmed the bones were human remains.

No information has been released about what could have happened, who the bones belong to or how long they had been there. Officials did say the bones could possibly belong to more than one person.

The remains were found at an abandoned trailer off Faith Street at Worthville Manor. 

On Wednesday, police are expected to make an announcement on an arrest connected to the case. 

The press conference will be at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

