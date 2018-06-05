UK police believe burglaries across campus connected - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK police believe burglaries across campus connected

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Five burglaries on the UK campus over the past two weeks, now, police believe they may all be connected.

  • On May 22 an unoccupied room in Kroger Field was entered and items were taken.
  • On May 28 an unoccupied office in Bowman Hall was entered and tools were taken.
  • On May 28 several unoccupied offices in the Funkhouser Building were entered and several items were taken, including laptop computers and three iPads.
  • On June 1 an unoccupied office in the Bosomworth Health Sciences Research Building was entered and a laptop computer was taken.
  • On June 5 an unoccupied office in the Funkhouser Building was forcibly entered and a small amount of money and food was taken.

UK Police describe the suspect as 5'6''-5'10'', 150-180 pounds, with brown hair and some facial hair.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they're asked to contact UK Police at 859-257-8573.

