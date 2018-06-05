UK police believe burglaries across campus connected

Campus police released the photo of this man, suspected of stealing items across the University of Kentucky, (Source: UKPD)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Five burglaries on the UK campus over the past two weeks, now, police believe they may all be connected.

On May 22 an unoccupied room in Kroger Field was entered and items were taken.

On May 28 an unoccupied office in Bowman Hall was entered and tools were taken.

On May 28 several unoccupied offices in the Funkhouser Building were entered and several items were taken, including laptop computers and three iPads.

On June 1 an unoccupied office in the Bosomworth Health Sciences Research Building was entered and a laptop computer was taken.

On June 5 an unoccupied office in the Funkhouser Building was forcibly entered and a small amount of money and food was taken.

UK Police describe the suspect as 5'6''-5'10'', 150-180 pounds, with brown hair and some facial hair.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they're asked to contact UK Police at 859-257-8573.

