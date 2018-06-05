Pregame concerts make a return at Kroger Field for 2018

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Continuing a recent tradition, the Kentucky Football Pregame Concert Series will be back at Kroger Field for the 2018 season, with local musical acts playing before each Wildcat home game.

The performer for UK's season opener on Sept. 1 will be decided by the "Opening Act" contest to take place this summer.

Local bands are invited to submit nominations for a chance to play a concert before UK hosts Central Michigan to kick off the 2018 season. To submit your band or your favorite band, please email BBNfirst@uky.edu with the following information or fill out the form here.

Band name

Hometown(s)

Main point of contact

List of band member names and instruments

Band social media handles

Link to YouTube or similar video of live performance

Nominations will be accepted through June 22. After June 22, Big Blue Nation will vote for a winner to play the season-opening show.

Concerts will once again be held on the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.

A schedule for this year's concerts will be released at a later date.

