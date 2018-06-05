Neighbors say 6-year-old boy was shot, killed in Hardin County subdivision

Neighbor Diana Bohn said she heard the child was shot in the head during an argument. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A child is dead in Elizabethtown and according to neighbors, the boy was shot to death during an argument.

It happened Tuesday morning at 43 West Airview Drive according to Kentucky State Police, who are assisting in the case. The Hardin County Coroner said a child was killed.

Neighbors said it was a 6-year-old boy who was shot to death.

Diana Bohn lives a street over and said she got up at 5 a.m. and heard screams coming from a street over, where her niece lives, so she went to check and saw the chaotic scene unfold.

"I see this lady come running past me, just screaming, 'Down here. My baby's down here, help,'" Bohn recalled. "She was just hysterically screaming at the top of her lungs."

Bohn sat with her niece and spoke with other neighbors who were listening to their own police scanner.

"They said there was a fight down there and the child got shot in the head and that's what she was yelling and screaming about, because there was blood everywhere," Bohn said.

Then, Bohn said she heard the worst. The child was dead.

"You could hear her (the mother) even more as that was being said, and she ran to a car beating on it saying she hated somebody," Bohn said. "I definitely don't know how it happened. I could just hear screaming coming across the subdivision from over there."

The coroner did confirm the child died. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News is still waiting on more information from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

