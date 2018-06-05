'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi chows down at Louisville acai restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The crew from Top Chef is visiting parts of WAVE Country.

Host Padma Lakshmi uploaded a video to social media on Tuesday, from a boat on Lake Cumberland.

Season 16 of the hit cooking show is being filmed in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland.

The crew has also been visiting several Louisville eateries including Lueberry Acai in Nulu. Lakshmi joked she needed some health food after chowing down on hot chicken and loaded tater tots.

"I'm on Market Street and I'm at an acai bowl place called Lueberry, like blueberry without the 'b'," said Lakshmi in the video. "And I'm trying to be healthy!"

Lakshmi has spend a lot of time in Nulu, visiting Royals Hot Chicken, checking out the crashed cars in front of Grage Bar, and doing some shopping at Blofish Clothing Company.

