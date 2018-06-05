UofL's Mann, Wolf Picked in MLB Draft

The Cards have several games against Notre Dame already on a bunch of future schedules.

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville junior lefthanded pitcher Adam Wolf and junior infielder Devin Mann were each selected in the fifth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday afternoon. Wolf went 135th overall to the Detroit Tigers and Mann was chosen 164th by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Named as a 2018 Baseball America Third Team All-American, Wolf closed his third collegiate season with an 8-2 record, 2.63 ERA, 109 strikeouts and only 29 walks in 102.2 innings pitched and 16 starts for the Cardinals. The 105 strikeouts are the ninth highest single season total in school history. The native of Milan, Ohio allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 outings this season. During his three-year career with the Cardinals, Wolf had a 14-2 record with a 2.41 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 157.0 innings pitched.

Mann ended his 2018 season with a .303 batting average, seven home runs, 17 doubles, 53 RBIs, 59 walks, 65 runs scored and 15 stolen bases while starting all 64 games at second base. An All-ACC Third Team honoree, Mann ranks sixth in the nation in walks and 17th in runs scored and his 59 walks rank as the fourth highest single season total in school history. During his three seasons with Louisville, the Columbus, Indiana native made 147 starts and played in 167 games overall.

Junior outfielder Josh Stowers became the first Louisville player selected in the 2018 MLB Draft going 54th overall to the Seattle Mariners in the second round on Monday night. The 2018 MLB Draft concludes on Wednesday at noon ET with rounds 11-40.

The Louisville baseball team completed its 2018 season with a loss at Texas Tech in the championship round of the NCAA Lubbock Regional. The Cardinals finished with a 45-19 record overall after advancing to the final round of an NCAA Regional for the seventh straight season. Louisville also registered its seventh straight 40-win season and the 11th in 12 seasons under head coach Dan McDonnell.

