Kentucky Board of Education holds work session

The Kentucky Board of Education held a special work session on Tuesday. (Source: KYDOE)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - In Frankfort on Tuesday, the Kentucky Board of Education held a work session for its newest members.

The meeting introduced the new members to the roles of a state board member, how members work with the Kentucky Department of Education and current issues.

The board is expected to hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

Later in June, the Kentucky Board Of Education will hear an appeal from JCPS officials on why the Kentucky's largest school district does not agree with the decision for a state take-over.

RELATED STORIES

+ JCPS will appeal state's recommended takeover

+ State recommends takeover of JCPS following release of audit findings

+ State takeover looms at JCPS

+ Jefferson County delegates meet with education commissioner about possible takeover

Members from JCTA, JCPS and parents protested outside of the meeting.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.