UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Seneca High School identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman in her 80s was hit by a car and killed in southeast Louisville on Tuesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Goldsmith Lane, near Seneca High School. That's just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264) near Bardstown Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Clara Gruneisen, 85, down in the road. She was rushed to University Hospital, but did not survive. The coroner confirmed on Wednesday Gruneisen died of multiple blunt impact injuries.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Gruneisen at Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

