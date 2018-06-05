Woman hit by car, killed near Seneca High School

The woman was walking along Goldsmith Lane when she was hit by a car and killed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman in her 80s was hit by a car and killed in southeast Louisville on Tuesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Goldsmith Lane, near Seneca High School. That's just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264) near Bardstown Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When emergency crews arrived, they found the woman down in the road. She was rushed to University Hospital, but did not survive.

The woman has not yet been identified.

LMPD could not confirm if the driver stopped after he or she hit the woman.

No further details have been released.

Officers will return to the scene on Wednesday for further investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.