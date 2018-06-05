Woman in WAVE Country fears for family as violent protests continue in Nicaragua

Protests in Nicaragua are bringing the country inches closer to a national catastrophe. One woman in Louisville has received several videos of the violence that surrounds her family daily.More >>
Protests in Nicaragua are bringing the country inches closer to a national catastrophe. One woman in Louisville has received several videos of the violence that surrounds her family daily.More >>
It happened Tuesday morning at 43 West Airview Drive according to Kentucky State Police, who are assisting in the case. The Hardin County Coroner said a child was killed.More >>
It happened Tuesday morning at 43 West Airview Drive according to Kentucky State Police, who are assisting in the case. The Hardin County Coroner said a child was killed.More >>
The Shatners, who raise and train American Saddlebreds at their farm in Versailles, have won top honors competing nationally.More >>
The Shatners, who raise and train American Saddlebreds at their farm in Versailles, have won top honors competing nationally.More >>
A woman in her 80s was hit by a car and killed in southeast Louisville on Tuesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
A woman in her 80s was hit by a car and killed in southeast Louisville on Tuesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
Pitino's new book will be released this fall.More >>
Pitino's new book will be released this fall.More >>