Woman in WAVE Country fears for family as violent protests continue in Nicaragua

Milenia Hernandez (far right) has lived in Louisville for 20 years, but her sister and niece and nephew still live in Nicaragua. (Source: Family photo)

Protests in Nicaragua have claimed the lives of more than 100 people. (Source: NBC News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Protests in Nicaragua are bringing the country inches closer to a national catastrophe. One woman in Louisville has received several videos of the violence that surrounds her family daily.

The protests began in mid-April. More than 100 people have been killed, including a U.S. citizen. On Saturday, the U.S. Ambassador of Nicaragua tweeted about the death of that person.

The #US Government expresses its condolences to the family of the U.S. citizen killed last night and to all the families who have recently visited the Forensic Medicine Institute. The death of a U.S. citizen is of great concern to our Embassy. — Laura Dogu (@USAmbNicaragua) June 2, 2018

"This is not just affecting Nicaraguan citizens, it is affecting anybody who goes in and is against the government," Milenia Hernandez said.

Hernandez has lived in Louisville for 20 years. She still has a sister and a niece and nephew living in Esteli, Nicaragua.

"Of course I fear for the safety of my family because they have received threats," Hernandez said.

A thousand people have been wounded and hundreds thrown in jail. The violence started as a violent crackdown on student protesters, and has ignited into a movement to oust President Daniel Ortega.

Hernandez said her family is afraid to leave their homes.

"I want to be able to feel joy again and my people to feel joy again," Hernandez said. "I want peace."

Videos of violence and gun fire give Hernandez an inside look into her sister's life. She has received those videos from her family for almost two months.

She said her niece and nephew are now unable to go to school for fear of their safety.

Hernandez said there hasn't been a lot of news passed outside of Nicaragua.

"Nobody is listening," she said. "Nobody is doing anything and more people are being killed every day."

It's a fight that is physically thousands of miles away from Hernandez's home, but is also happening so close to her heart.

Her message to the people still in her native country: "Keep fighting, one day we will be free."

