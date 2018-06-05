William Shatner wins blue ribbon, promotes equine therapy for veterans

Elizabeth Shatner founded the All Glory Project to support equine-assisted therapy for veterans and their families. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

William Shatner and his wife, Elizabeth, train American Saddlebreds at their farm in Versailles, Kentucky. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hollywood icon William Shatner and his wife Elizabeth believe in the therapeutic value of horses.

The Shatners, who raise and train American Saddlebreds at their farm in Versailles, have won top honors competing nationally.

Elizabeth Shatner founded the All Glory Project to support equine-assisted therapy for veterans and their families.

"We have formed a network across the United States of equine-assisted therapy centers that are already accredited," Elizabeth Shatner said. "And we will either fund a pilot that will start for military and their families or support a program that is already there."

The Shatners were in Louisville on Tuesday night competing in the Rock Creek Horse Show. William Shatner took top honors in his class, something he and his horses have been doing at Rock Creek for at least 25 years.

The Shatners both spoke fondly of Rock Creek.

"You have in your neighborhood one of the archetypal horse shows that exists in America," William Shatner said.

Elizabeth added: "And with life going as fast as it is now, this little horse show seems like nothing's changed. So you get to step back. It's nostalgic."

In addition to calling attention to the All Glory Project, the Shatners also encouraged people to attend the Rock Creek Horse Show.

Friday night will honor veterans and offer vets free admission.

