Officials: 118K names missing from voter lists in LA county - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Officials: 118K names missing from voter lists in LA county

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). "I Voted" stickers wait for voters at a polling station inside the library at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from Los Angeles County voter lists because of a printing error, election officials said, prompting confusion at some polling places on Tuesday.

The names of registered voters are included on lists poll workers use to record who votes. The county registrar-recorder's office said workers were instructed to offer provisional ballots to every voter whose name didn't appear on a list for Tuesday's primary.

They say the issue involves a total of 118,522 voters in Los Angeles County, a small percentage of the 5.1 million registered voters in the nation's most populous county.

County Registrar Dean C. Logan apologized for the inconvenience.

"Voters should be assured their vote will be counted," he said in a statement.

Officials say they are still working to identify what caused some names to not be included on printed lists of voters.

Turnout in Los Angeles County was similarly low to the rest of the state, where only about a third of voters were expected to cast ballots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Democrats hope for big push from 8-state primary night

    Democrats hope for big push from 8-state primary night

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:54:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set ...
    Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.More >>
    Blue wave? California lurches to center of midterm fight as eight states host primary elections.More >>

  • Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

    Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-06-05 20:10:06 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:54:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103.
    Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon.More >>
    Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon.More >>

  • Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

    Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-06-06 05:54:00 GMT
    Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>

    Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly