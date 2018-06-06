Israeli sports minister blamed for Argentina snub 'own goal' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Israeli sports minister blamed for Argentina snub 'own goal'

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

Miri Regev had insisted on moving the game to contested Jerusalem and was orchestrating a politicized audience with Lionel Messi.

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog called the snub a "spectacular own goal" by Regev that delivered victory to boycotters of the Jewish State. Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay called for a police investigation into Regev's "corrupt conduct."

The head of the Palestinian football association, Jibril Rajoub, had called on Arab soccer fans to burn Messi posters if he participated.

Regev says terrorist groups had made threats against Argentina's players and their families. She accused members of the Israeli parliament of being "Trojan Horses who aid terrorism."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP avoids shutout in race for California governor

    GOP avoids shutout in race for California governor

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:00:35 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:42:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo, California gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen, a Republican Assemblyman from Huntington Beach, Calif., speaks during the California Republican Party convention in San Dieg...
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>
    The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown is who comes in second.More >>

  • Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Bill Clinton says 'Today' interview wasn't his 'finest hour'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:50:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:42:10 GMT
    (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".More >>
    Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour.".More >>

  • Northern California judge recalled for sex assault sentence

    Northern California judge recalled for sex assault sentence

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:41:13 GMT
    Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.More >>
    Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly