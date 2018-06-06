Man shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Oak Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Oak Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.



No other injuries were reported.



Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

