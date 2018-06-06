Semi hauling charcoal runs into ditch, causes traffic delays on Natcher Pkwy

One lane of the Natcher Parkway in Daviess County moved slowly overnight Tuesday because a semi ran into the ditch.

The sheriff's office says the driver blew a tire, then hit a parked car that had been there for a few days.

The driver was not hurt but went to the hospital to be checked out anyway.

Deputies say it was hauling 40,000 pounds of charcoal briquettes.

Crews are still working to get it all clear. We are told they could still be on scene by 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

