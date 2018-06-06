Father and son in Hopkins Co. arrested after two chases and a standoff

A father and son were taken to the Hopkins County Jail after a long string of events.

It started around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday when members of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit tried to pull over a motorcycle on Old Nortonville-White Plains Road.

Authorities say 27-year-old Tyler Ward took off on the motorcycle, but eventually pulled over.

He's facing charges of running from police, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities say Ward's father pulled up while detectives were waiting for a tow truck.

They say 56-year-old Jeffery Ward got out of his car, yelled at authorities that he was taking his motorcycle, and shoved a detective.

Investigators say after a short struggle with police, he went back to his car and pulled out a gun.

They say Ward took off in his car which started another chase.

Authorities say they later called it off because of his reckless driving.

Ward was eventually found at his home on Old Nortonville-White Plains Road.

Detectives say four other people were inside, and he wouldn't let them leave.

A standoff ended about an hour later when Ward came out of the home.

Detectives say he still resisted arrest, tried to take two officers' guns, and threatened them.

He's facing several charges, including assault on a police officer, unlawful imprisonment, and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.