Nadal takes 37-set streak into French Open quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal has won 37 completed sets in a row at the French Open heading into his quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman.

Top-ranked Nadal enters Wednesday's match bidding to reach his 11th semifinal at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Schwartzman has never made it to the final four at any Grand Slam tournament.

Two past U.S. Open champions meet in the other men's quarterfinal: No. 3 Marin Cilic against No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro.

Two women who have won the title at Roland Garros, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, play each other in the quarterfinals. Sharapova was the French Open champion in 2012 and 2014; Muguruza took the trophy in 2016.

In the other women's quarterfinal, No. 1 Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 Angelique Kerber in a rematch of their epic Australian Open semifinal in January. Halep saved two match points to win that one.

Kerber is a two-time Grand Slam champion. Halep is a three-time runner-up at majors, including in Paris in 2014 and 2017.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

    (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP). In this image released by CBS, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears with host Stephen Colbert while promoting his book "The President is Missing," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in N...
    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)

