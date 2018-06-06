Man accused of stalking woman over a 3 day period

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested after police said he harassed a woman over a three day period.

Charles Wayne Bell, 44, of Louisville, was charged with second degree stalking after he made threats to the victim between May 24, through May 26, according to an arrest report. Bell's harassment of the victim had no legitimate purpose.

Bell sent several texts messages in which the victim had fear of physical injury at the hands of Bell. Some of the messages told the victim to go out into the street so Bell could take pictures of her. Bell sent the victim approximately 71 text messages in a seven hour period.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police to hold press conference regarding bones found under trailer

+ Man accused of killing former boss arrested in Kentucky

+ Man shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Bell has a child with the victim's daughter. According to reports, the victim and her family, including Bell's child, had been having problems with Bell during the past several months.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.