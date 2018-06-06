Warning issued for Murray State Campus for man who could pose a threat

Lyle Newsom has been banned from the Murray State Campus (Source: Murray State Police Department)

A warning was sent out to the campus at Murray State University about a man who campus police said could pose a threat to campus.

According to police, Lyle Scott Newsom is described as a white male, 50, 5-foot-10-inches tall, around 300 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a red, Chevrolet HHR with Kentucky registration plate number 945WGP. Newsom currently resides in Mayfield but has used a Murray address.

According to Shawn Touney with Murray State University Public Relations, on June 4 the Murray State Police Department received a copy of a court order from the Logan County Kentucky Circuit Court regarding Lyle Scott Newsom that was issued on May 31.

The order is pictured below:

The Murray State Police had an interaction with Newsom on May 29. This interacted resulted in police banning Newsom from all Murray State property. Newsom stated several times during the incident that he would come back to campus.

Following the incident, Murray State Police Department conducted a threat assessment and determined that Newsom poses a threat to campus.

The public is asked to report to authorities if you see him on campus. Contact the Murray State Police immediately by calling (270) 809-2222 or by using the LiveSafe? app. All campus departments are asked to review their safety procedures and the security of their office areas.

The Murray State Police Department said in the warning it is providing the notice in compliance with the “Timely Warning” provisions.

