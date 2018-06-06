Police: Human bones not found beneath Kentucky trailer; part of elaborate scheme

The sheriff said Tammy Scully said human remains were found under an abandoned trailer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WORTHVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A month after a Carroll County woman said her dog found various bones near her home, she was arrested for lying to police.

A burglary victim with no connection to the bones was a key figure in the unraveling of the investigation.

Carroll County Sheriff Phillip Marshall said the bones were antiquities of archaeologically that two people stole from a building. The bones were given to Tammy Sculley to use in her fish tank.

Marshall said Sculley got nervous about the bones and made up a story about her dog finding the remains under an abandoned trailer off Faith Street at Worthville Manor.

That left deputies scratching their heads. In May, cadaver dogs sniffed out the scene but nothing seemed to indicate where the bones came from.

"My dog was going crazy and he had a bone in his mouth that looked like a fake skull," Sculley said in early May.

On June 5, Sculley was arrested for giving police a false report. Police believe the bones were stolen from a storage building and then taken to Sculley's home.

"They were put in a fish tank," Marshall said. "Tammy Sculley indicated that she got worried about them and was going to turn them into police."

Marshall said another burglary led them to the case of the stolen human bones.

Mark Lewis reported stolen home supplies from a trailer he was renovating in late May.

"They need to put them all in jail and keep them and thin them out a little but because if they let them out they will do it again," Lewis said.

Lewis' report led police to the same people who are accused of breaking into a storage property and stealing the bones.

Sheriff Marshall said the bones are artifacts. They are currently at a lab being tested for their age and origin.

"There is no suspicion of foul play," Marshall said. "They are not recent -- so that came to a relief to this office because we didn't know if we had a missing person."

The two people who are accused of stealing the bones are facing other burglary charges. Those cases are still open so police are not releasing their names at this time.

