Sheriff: Woman made false report about finding remains under trailer

The sheriff said Tammy Scully said human remains were found under an abandoned trailer.

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A woman is being charged after police said she made a false report about bones discovered under an abandoned trailer in Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff Phillip Marshall said the bones were antiquities of archaeologically that two people stole from a building. The bones were given to Tammy Sculley to use in her fish tank.

Marshall said Sculley got nervous about the bones and made up a story about her dog finding the remains under an abandoned trailer off Faith Street at Worthville Manor.

Sculley was taken into custody on June 5 and charged with falsely reporting an incident.

Two additional people are expected to be charged with burglary. One person will be charged with receiving stolen property.

Marshall said the bones are not recent. They are currently being tested to determine how old they are.

