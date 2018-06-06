Man arrested for 2017 robbery, burglary

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested in Bullitt County for a robbery and burglary that happened last year.

On July 21, 2017, Michael Goode, 52, of Louisville, reportedly took property from the victim by force and injured that victim. Goode did not act alone, the victim's sister was also involved in this incident.

Both Goode and his accomplice entered the victim's mother's home, where the victim stays at night. Once inside, they woke up the victim by kicking him while he was sleeping him. Goode used a pocket knife to cut the victim's hand and shoulder. During this altercation, the victim's right wrist was broken.

Goode and his accomplice then fled the scene.

The victim was missing $780 in cash. Police said he went to Jeffersonville, Indiana for medical treatment before calling them.

