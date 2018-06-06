Two children safe after father arrested on kidnapping charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody after forcibly taking his two children, who he does not have custody of, from their mother's home, according to Louisville Metro police.

Nathan Calvert, 38, was charged with kidnapping and assault after the incident involving his children on Tuesday.

After forcing the two children into his vehicle police said Calvert threatened to crash the vehicle and assault the two victims. While in the car, the oldest victim tried to call for help, only to have her cell phone thrown from the vehicle by Calvert.

Calvert also struck the oldest victim on the arm, inflicting pain. The victim feared that Calvert would continue to assault her if she didn't listen to what he said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman made false report about finding remains under trailer

+ Man accused of killing former boss arrested in Kentucky

+ Man shot, killed in Park Hill neighborhood

Calvert eventually took the children back to their house. While there he broke a glass table and bird feeder.

The mother of the children stated that she has full custody of them. Upon locating Calvert, the officer discovered Calvert to be very intoxicated from alcohol.

Calvert was booked into Louisville Metro Department.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.