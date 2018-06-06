Allegiant offers nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More nonstop flights are coming to Allegiant at Louisville International Airport, just in time for summer.

Allegiant has launched the nonstop services to Jacksonville, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and to celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $45.

“We’re thrilled to offer new nonstop, service from Louisville to two great destinations: Jacksonville and Myrtle Beach,” said Drew Wells, vice president of revenue and planning in a press release. “Louisville travelers have welcomed us as a part of their community, and we’re proud to continue to grow there and provide more ultra-low-cost vacation options.”

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) will fly twice-weekly beginning June 6.

Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – twice-weekly flights begin June 8, with fares as low as $53.

With the addition of these new routes, Allegiant now serves nine cities from Louisville. Check out flight days, times and fares.

About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights between SDF and MYR must be purchased by June 8, 2018 for travel between June 13, 2018 and Aug. 18, 2018.

Flights between SDF and JAX must be purchased by June 10, 2018 for travel between June 15, 2018 and Aug.13, 2018.

For more details, optional services and baggage fees, click here.

