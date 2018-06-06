Helicopter makes emergency landing in Carroll County

The scene was secured to allow the FAA the investigate the incident. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two men were injured when a helicopter made an emergency landing in Carroll County.

Pilot Jeffrey Albright, 36, of Grandville, Ohio and Brian Cox, 53, of McDonnel, Ohio, were checking powerlines on June 5 when the helicopter had a mechanical failure and landed on a farm located on Marvin Chapel Road, eight miles east of Carrollton, around 12:30 p.m., according to Carroll County Sheriff Phillip Marshall.

Albright and Cox both complained of back injuries and were taken to an area hospital.



Marshall said the helicopter had extensive damage.



The scene was secured to allow the FAA the investigate the incident.

