High school golfer self-reports violation, loses state title

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota high school golfer cost herself and her team a state championship when she self-reported an error she'd made on her scorecard.

Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A girls state golf tournament on Tuesday, with senior Kate Wynja finishing first overall for the second year in a row. Wynja, who finished several shots ahead, realized she'd submitted an incorrect scorecard, crediting herself with a 4 on No. 18 instead of a 5.

"I knew I needed to tell them," Wynja told the Argus Leader . "It was really sad, mostly because I knew what the result would be. I knew that I would be disqualified, and it broke my heart for the team. But I knew I couldn't leave without saying something."

She and her coach reported the violation to tournament directors, who had no choice but to disqualify her. That also meant her team finished second, not first.

Dan Swartos, a tournament director, called the situation "awful."

"I have so much respect for Kate to come up and do that," he said. "I cannot say enough for that young lady and how much integrity that took, and how proud I am to have kids like that in South Dakota."

There has been an outpouring of support for Wynja on social media, with teammates and competitors offering support.

"That was a tough situation in general (but) being surrounded by people who love me is awesome," Wynja said.

