LMPD launches online crime reporting tool

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new tool is available to help people report crimes in Louisville.

CopLogic will allow people to report the following crimes online:

Harassing Communication

Identity Theft

Lost Property

Non-Criminal charges

Supplemental reports

Theft

Theft of Gas

Theft of Mail

Vandalism

Theft of Content from a Motor Vehicle

According to Louisville Metro police, to report the crimes people need a valid email address, the incident had to occur in LMPD’s jurisdiction and the suspect cannot be on scene.

Once a report is made LMPD Service Center techs will review the report and follow up with the person via email.

