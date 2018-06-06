LMPD launches online crime reporting tool - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD launches online crime reporting tool

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new tool is available to help people report crimes in Louisville.

CopLogic will allow people to report the following crimes online:

  • Harassing Communication
  • Identity Theft
  • Lost Property
  • Non-Criminal charges
  • Supplemental reports
  • Theft
  • Theft of Gas
  • Theft of Mail
  • Vandalism
  • Theft of Content from a Motor Vehicle

According to Louisville Metro police, to report the crimes people need a valid email address, the incident had to occur in LMPD’s jurisdiction and the suspect cannot be on scene.

Once a report is made LMPD Service Center techs will review the report and follow up with the person via email.

