Daviess Co. father indicted on murder charge

Austin Haaff appeared in court on Tuesday in front of a grand jury and was indicted on his murder charge, according to court officials.

Haaff was arrested in April after his 3 month old son died from symptoms related to shaken baby syndrome.

This was Haaff's third court appearance since his arrest.

He continues to be lodged in the Daviess County Jail and his bond remains at $100,000 full cash.

Haaff's next court date is June 22.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.