"Donut Boy" brings tasty treats to Cincinnati police

"Donut Boy" Tyler Carach, 10, visited the Cincinnati Police Department to thank them and bring them donuts. Ohio is the thirtieth state he's visited on his journey to 'thank all officers' (Cincinnati Police)

Proving not all stereotypes are bad, cops do love donuts. Especially when they come with a 'thank you' from a smiling 10-year-old.

"Donut Boy" Tyler Carach has been traveling the country on a mission to thank every officer, or at least every department for their service, he says.

Tyler said he and his mom made Ohio state number 30 when they stopped to bring donuts to Cincinnati police Wednesday morning.

According to the family's website, Tyler's mission began in August of 2016 when he asked if he could use his allowance money to buy donuts for officers at a store in his hometown.

Tyler set up shop to give out the tasty treats and also talk and take pictures with the officers he calls his 'best friends.'

Cincinnati police seemed grateful for the gesture posting a video with the boy to thank him.

The department says Tyler and his family have given out 60,000 donuts just to say thank you.

Talk about a sugar rush!

Tyler donut_boy07 Carach thanking officers here in Cincinnati with ????! So Tyler and his family have given out 60,000 donuts just to say thank you! Thank you Tyler for thinking of us! pic.twitter.com/Gejft4hN0H — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 6, 2018

Cincinnati police couldn't resist getting a good joke in saying that this is "just one more reason not to be a fireman"

The famous @donut_boy07 stopped CPD D1 today. TONS of donuts for Cincinnati Police officers. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aVy54u1DbW — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) June 6, 2018

Please stop by tomorrow when @Salad_Boy shows up and puts us on a diet! — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 6, 2018

