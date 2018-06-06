JCPS to host summer career fairs

Jefferson County Public Schools will host two summer career fairs to fill several positions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools will host two summer career fairs to fill several positions.

JCPS is looking to fill full-time and substitute teaching, classroom assistant, cafeteria, clerical and custodial positions.

A career fair will be held Friday, June 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Maupin Elementary, located at 1312 Catalpa Street, where applications will be accepted. Applications can also be filled out online by clicking here.

Another job fair will be held by JCPS Transportation to hire bus drivers. Drivers start at $20.65 an hour.

According to JCPS, no previous experience is required but applicants should enjoy working with children and have a good driving record.

Interested bus driver applicants:

Must be at least 21 years old

Must have a valid driver’s license

Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)

Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)

Bring voided check for direct deposit

$20 cash or check for background check

The career fair for bus drivers will be held on June 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the C.B. Young, Jr. Service Center, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.

